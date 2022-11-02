Yvonne Chaka Chaka shares her tribute to Oliver Mtukudzi and Hugh Masekela

Yvonne Chaka Chaka is intent on keeping the legacy of Oliver Mtukudzi and Hugh Masekela alive.

The singer's latest offering features the late legends in what is a musical prayer and petition for Africa's healing and victory over poverty.

The Jazz ballad titled Murume Mukuru (Tapera) comes after we saw the economic and generational impact of Covid-19 on the continent.

A legend paying homage to other legendary. It transports you back to much better days to hear them combine once more.

This song incorporates authentic African jazz characteristics.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Yvonne said she did everything with purpose and aims to empower others.

“I do what God has asked me to do, with the capabilities He's given me. You don't have to wait, you just have to go out there and knock on that door.”

With all that she's achieved over the years Yvonne said there's only one mandate she puts outs at the forefront of her career, and that is being of service.

“When you help others. It's not about the legacy but more about who I am helping at this point in time, who is benefiting from me now, who's life am I changing now?

“We all have different talents and purposes in life. Young people come with different talents and there's a lot we can learn from each other. We've fought different battles so we have different knowledge.”