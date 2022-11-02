Bello no Gallo, real names Sabelo Mkhize and Zakhele Mthethwa, are recovering after they were involved in a car accident.
The Gqom duo were travelling from Eswatini when the accident happened in Hluhluwe, KwaZulu-Natal.
Pictures of the accident were shared on their social media platforms with the caption “Speedy recovery to the boys.”
Well wishes for their recovery flooded the post.
“Get well soon boys, you are still needed. Sending you prayers,” Khaya Dladla wrote.
The musicians have been hospitalised with minor injuries.
Bello no Gallo’s manager Simphiwe Mkhizer confirmed the news to TshisaLIVE, saying they would be discharged soon.
“I received a call from their driver informing me they were involved in an accident. They were coming from Eswatini for a performance. I was in Johannesburg when that happened.
“The doctors said they will be discharged this week. They will need to rest for a while before continuing with their performances,” he said.
Gqom stars Bello no Gallo recovering in hospital after car accident
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Bello no Gallo
Footage from their performance in Eswatini was shared on social media.
“What Bello no Gallo did in Swaziland was fire. Please speedy recovery soon boys. We need you.”
