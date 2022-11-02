×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Leisure

Gqom stars Bello no Gallo recovering in hospital after car accident

02 November 2022
Joy Mphande
Journalist
Sabelo Mkhize and Zakhele Mthethwa have been hospitalised after a car accident.
Sabelo Mkhize and Zakhele Mthethwa have been hospitalised after a car accident.
Image: Instagram/ Bello no Gallo

Bello no Gallo, real names Sabelo Mkhize and Zakhele Mthethwa, are recovering after they were involved in a car accident. 

The Gqom duo were travelling from Eswatini when the accident happened in Hluhluwe, KwaZulu-Natal.

Pictures of the accident were shared on their social media platforms with the caption “Speedy recovery to the boys.”

Well wishes for their recovery flooded the post.

“Get well soon boys, you are still needed. Sending you prayers,” Khaya Dladla wrote.

The musicians have been hospitalised with minor injuries. 

Bello no Gallo’s manager Simphiwe Mkhizer confirmed the news to TshisaLIVE, saying they would be discharged soon.

“I received a call from their driver informing me they were involved in an accident. They were coming from Eswatini for a performance. I was in Johannesburg when that happened.

“The doctors said they will be discharged this week. They will need to rest for a while before continuing with their performances,” he said.

Footage from their performance in Eswatini was shared on social media.

“What Bello no Gallo did in Swaziland was fire. Please speedy recovery soon boys. We need you.”

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Cases of notorious Bay robbery gang targeting residents now 60 and counting
Chaos outside JHB court as battle for mayorship heats up

Most Read