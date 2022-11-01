Fans react to Migos member Take Off being fatally shot and killed in Houston

The hip-hop fraternity and fans are mourning the loss of American rapper and Migos group member TakeOff, who has died aged 28.

According to The Guardian the rapper, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was fatally shot at a bowling alley in Houston and was declared dead on the scene.

According to multiple sources, the shooting allegedly broke out over a dice game, where he was with Quavo, at about 2.30am.

Atlanta trap trio Migos disrupted the scene with their flows and fashion sense.

Videos and pictures of a man’s lifeless body have been circulating on social media and some news sites. The videos show a man wearing a white shirt and a pair of black pants, which look like the outfit TakeOff was wearing on the tragic night.

Tributes have been pouring in for TakeOff, with many expressing how unproblematic the rapper was.

American rapper Juice Wayne took to his timeline to express his shock.

“TakeOff, man ... Offset lost a brother he'll never get to fix things with. For nothing. Quavo lost his nephew. For nothing. Rap lost a good one. For nothing. All this bloodshed. For nothing. It'll never make sense. Never ever. Rest in Peace. Prayers to the family of the fallen, he tweeted.”

Migos once came to Mzansi in 2017.

Migos made a return to the charts with their album, Culture III, the third instalment of their Culture albums last year after three years of silence.

The 19-track album includes features from some of the biggest names in music such as Drake, Cardi B, Future, Justin Bieber, Juice WRLD and late rapper Pop Smoke.