The move is a sequel to the 2018 box office hit Black Panther in which Boseman played the lead, King T’Challa.
The actor died in 2020 after a four-year battle with colon cancer that he had kept private. He was 43.
“Blessed to have written this song in honour of Chadwick Boseman and even more blessed to hear the baddest @badgalriri voice it to perfection,” Tems, the song’s co-writer, wrote on Instagram, referencing Rihanna.
Rihanna’s fans have been waiting for a follow-up to Anti, her eighth studio album. While the singer, born Robyn Fenty, has featured on the songs Lemon and Believe It in recent years, Lift Me Up is her first solo release since Anti.
Earlier this week, the 34-year-old Grammy Award winner, who will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show in February, had teased the new track.
In recent years Rihanna, whose chart-topping hits include Umbrella, Diamonds and Work, has developed her makeup and lingerie lines. She welcomed a baby in May with her rapper partner A$AP Rocky.
Reuters
Rihanna makes music comeback after six years with new song ‘Lift Me Up’
Image: MARIO ANZUONI/Reuters
Chart-topper Rihanna released her first solo music in six years this month, an emotional ballad written in tribute to the late actor Chadwick Boseman.
Lift Me Up, Barbados-born Rihanna’s first new song since her 2016 album Anti, features on the soundtrack of the Marvel film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
The move is a sequel to the 2018 box office hit Black Panther in which Boseman played the lead, King T’Challa.
The actor died in 2020 after a four-year battle with colon cancer that he had kept private. He was 43.
“Blessed to have written this song in honour of Chadwick Boseman and even more blessed to hear the baddest @badgalriri voice it to perfection,” Tems, the song’s co-writer, wrote on Instagram, referencing Rihanna.
Rihanna’s fans have been waiting for a follow-up to Anti, her eighth studio album. While the singer, born Robyn Fenty, has featured on the songs Lemon and Believe It in recent years, Lift Me Up is her first solo release since Anti.
Earlier this week, the 34-year-old Grammy Award winner, who will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show in February, had teased the new track.
In recent years Rihanna, whose chart-topping hits include Umbrella, Diamonds and Work, has developed her makeup and lingerie lines. She welcomed a baby in May with her rapper partner A$AP Rocky.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure