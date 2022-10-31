DJ Zinhle has lauded her husband Bongani “Mörda” Mohosana for making his solo debut.
After changing his stage name from Murdah Bongz to Mörda earlier this year, he confirmed that his pursuit of solo endeavours did not mean he and Thabo Smol of Black Motion were parting ways.
This past Friday, Mörda released his 10-track project titled Asante, named after his daughter with DJ Zinhle Jiyane.
Zinhle took to her timeline congratulating him on his venture.
“My beautiful and talented husband dropped his first solo project today, a 10-track album named after our daughter Asante. I’m so proud of you @murdahbongz, congratulations my love!” she wrote.
In another post, Zinhle recalled how confident and calm her partner was before the release. “It was raining that night and his willingness to stay in the rain and pray is the reason I love and support him. He takes nothing for granted. He gave his whole heart to this album,” she wrote.
'I'm so proud of you': DJ Zinhle celebrates her hubby releasing his solo album
Image: Instagram/DJ Zinhle
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Thabo Smol said he was happy to witness Mörda pursue his solo career as they continue to make an even bigger impact as a duo.
“Black Motion is Black Motion because of the culture that we taught the people — it's not about the brand or who's doing what, it's about us spreading the message that we came to give,” he said.
“What makes a person an icon is how you are received by the community and how much of an impact you can make on people, it's about teaching.
“From the template of Black Motion there are a lot of groups that have studied drums that we've used and it's something we are leaving behind.”
