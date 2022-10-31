×

Leisure

Here are 3 things we loved about Jeremy Mansfield

31 October 2022
Joy Mphande
Journalist
While many tributes from family, friends and fans continue to flood timelines we remember Jeremy Mansfield for his talent and positive fighting spirit.
While many tributes from family, friends and fans continue to flood timelines we remember Jeremy Mansfield for his talent and positive fighting spirit. 
Image: Twitter

Mzansi has been robbed of another great talent after Jeremy Mansfield died on Monday morning.

While many tributes from family, friends and fans continue to flood timelines we remember the late star for his talent and positive fighting spirit. 

Radio legend

When you think of radio veterans who have dominated the airwaves throughout the years, Jeremy's name is bound to pop up as he's remembered as the host who brightened the days of many on Radio 702, Highveld Stereo and Hot 91.9. 

Fighting spirit

Thirteen years ago the media personality survived his battle with leukaemia after nine months of treatment.

Earlier this year Jeremy revealed he was diagnosed with liver cancer that reached stage 4 in August.

“Been here before. Kicked leukemia’s a** 13 years ago after nine months of treatment. Don’t f*** with me, jou vrot ding!" he wrote in a Facebook post. 

Positive mindset

Throughout his illness,  though frail and hospitalised, Jeremy sought to make his last days some of his best.

The media personality dedicated time to have as much fun as possible, drafting a bucket list.

“This dream team (as I now refer to them) [medical professionals] will guide me through how to have as much fun in the time I have left and fulfil as many dreams, big and small, I have in my bucket list. A new journey for Kari and the rest of our families start today,” he wrote.

