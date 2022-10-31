Cassper Nyovest said his #FillUpMmabathoStadium golden circle tickets are selling like hot cakes.
Taking to his Twitter timeline on Sunday, the rapper shared a snap and his excitement with the progress they are making considering no line-up announcement has been made.
"We are going to sell out quicker than I thought. We haven’t even put out the line-up yet and golden circle is about to sell out. #FillUpMmabathoStadium is gonna be a movie. December 3."
Earlier this month the rapper announced he was taking his concert back to his hometown in the North West.
“Breaking news. Fill Up is back and we are going home. December 3 Mahikeng, Mmabatho Stadium, where it all started for me as a young kid from the township. This stadium is a walk away from my grandmother's house where I grew up. This is full circle for me. Tickets out now at Webtickets. Let’s go,” he wrote.
Fill Up Mmabatho Stadium golden circle 50% full
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Cassper Nyovest
He sold out his first Fill Up The Dome concert at Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg in 2015.
He also successfully hosted a Fill Up concert at Orlando Stadium in 2016, the FNB Stadium in 2017, the Moses Mabhida Stadium in 2018, and at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in 2019.
The rapper took to his timeline again to ask his fans to pick the best talent he could add to the North West event.
“Maftown, North West, I need y’all to help me pick the best talent for Fill Up. This one is ours, and we need to craft it together. All information on the poster. Winners’ announcement on Thursday so let’s go, ha gona nako.”
