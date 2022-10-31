Local TV channel Mzansi Magic announced they are parting ways with The Queen, produced by Ferguson Films, and the last episode will air on January 13 next year.
In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, the channel said strategies have been “revised to keep abreast with changing audience preferences and the evolving competitor landscape”.
Fans of the show will continue to enjoy the telenovela on their screens until its final episode airs next year.
The channel also announced the 1Magic telenovela Lingashoni will not come back for a third season.
Produced by Stained Glass TV, its second season premiers on March 21 and concludes on March 16 2023.
“We maintain long-standing and positive relationships with Ferguson Films and Stained Glass TV, with both production houses having created other shows for our channels.
“In the case of Ferguson Films, they have given us hit shows including Rockville, Igazi, The Imposter and Unmarried, while Stained Glass is the studio behind our shows Ifalakhe, eHostela and the massively popular The Wife.”
Connie Ferguson bids farewell to ‘The Queen’
Journalist
Image: Supplied/Showmax
The iconic role of Harriet Khoza played by Connie Ferguson will soon be a thing of the past on The Queen.
The actress and businesswoman took to her Instagram timeline to share good luck messages from the cast and crew bidding her goodbye.
"The Queen cast and crew, I love you. From the bottom of my heart thank you. For everything," she wrote.
In her mentions industry colleagues congratulated her both for the character and being able to bring the stories to life through her and her late husband's production company Ferguson Films.
"A beautiful legacy. To many more stories . Watch God do His thing," wrote Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo
"Well done Conns. You did it. On to the next one," wrote Sthandiswa Kgoroge.
Earlier this year there were unconfirmed reports that the telenovela was shedding actors whose contracts were not renewed for another season. An official announcement was made later.
