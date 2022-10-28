Newsreader, DJ releases first single
Umhlobo Wenene’s Bukiwe Zide seizes chance to showcase another talent
Premium
By Zamandulo Malonde - 28 October 2022
As a radio DJ with years of experience, Gqeberha’s Bukiwe Zide is no stranger to the airwaves.
However, the recent release of her debut single, Beauty of Love, has slightly changed the game for her as she now has her other talent showcased on radio instead of showcasing that of others. . ..
Newsreader, DJ releases first single
Umhlobo Wenene’s Bukiwe Zide seizes chance to showcase another talent
As a radio DJ with years of experience, Gqeberha’s Bukiwe Zide is no stranger to the airwaves.
However, the recent release of her debut single, Beauty of Love, has slightly changed the game for her as she now has her other talent showcased on radio instead of showcasing that of others. . ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure