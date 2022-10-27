This year's World Cup in Qatar has been marred by controversy, including accusations of mistreating LGBTI+ locals.
Human Rights Watch (HRW) has accused security forces in Qatar of arresting and abusing LGBTI+ Qataris as recently as last month. Homosexuality is illegal in the conservative Muslim country, and some soccer stars have raised concerns about the rights of fans travelling for the event, especially LGBTI+ individuals and women, whom rights groups say Qatari laws discriminate against.
A Qatari official said in a statement that HRW's allegations “contain information that is categorically and unequivocally false,” without specifying.
The country's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, in a televised address, said Qatar had faced unprecedented criticism since it was picked as the host.
“Since we won the honour of hosting the World Cup, Qatar has been subjected to an unprecedented campaign that no host country has ever faced,” said Tamim.
“We dealt with the situation from the beginning in good faith. We even considered some of the criticism as positive and constructive. But it appears to us that the campaign is continuing and expanding and contains slander and double standards,” he said.
WATCH | SA to feature in upcoming Netflix Fifa corruption documentary
Reporter
Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo
SA will feature prominently in Netflix's upcoming documentary about the fraud allegations surrounding Fifa, the world governing body of football.
In what is said to be an explosive documentary, Fifa Uncovered, is set to be released on November 9, just days before the first match of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
“For decades, Fifa united the globe through football. But behind the game, craftier schemes were at play. This documentary series traces the organisation's legacy, exploring the pageantry, power struggles and politics of hosting the World Cup,” said Netflix.
WATCH TRAILER BELOW:
This year's World Cup in Qatar has been marred by controversy, including accusations of mistreating LGBTI+ locals.
Human Rights Watch (HRW) has accused security forces in Qatar of arresting and abusing LGBTI+ Qataris as recently as last month. Homosexuality is illegal in the conservative Muslim country, and some soccer stars have raised concerns about the rights of fans travelling for the event, especially LGBTI+ individuals and women, whom rights groups say Qatari laws discriminate against.
A Qatari official said in a statement that HRW's allegations “contain information that is categorically and unequivocally false,” without specifying.
The country's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, in a televised address, said Qatar had faced unprecedented criticism since it was picked as the host.
“Since we won the honour of hosting the World Cup, Qatar has been subjected to an unprecedented campaign that no host country has ever faced,” said Tamim.
“We dealt with the situation from the beginning in good faith. We even considered some of the criticism as positive and constructive. But it appears to us that the campaign is continuing and expanding and contains slander and double standards,” he said.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure