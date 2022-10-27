SPOTLIGHT | 'The Devil's Light' terrifies; 'Call Jane' in cinemas; Lyle the crocodile gets own musical

In this week’s Spotlight, we have new movie releases to suit many tastes. Since it is Halloween weekend, and trick or treating will be on most people’s menu, we kick off with the horror film release, The Devil’s Light, from the director of The Last Exorcism and 13 Sins, Daniel Stamm. The movie centres on the spiritual gifts of Sister Ann who battles a demon that’s tormenting the soul of a young girl, but she soon realises that she and the demon have met before.

Call Jane follows the true story of a group of women who stopped at nothing to help women called “The Janes” in the 1960s. By creating an illegal but safe option for abortion during a time when women had to put their lives at risk, this group was a safe harbour for many. This heartfelt film is directed by award-winning theatre director, screenwriter and playwright Phyllis Nagy (Carol, Mrs Harris) and boasts an all-star cast including Elizabeth Banks, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Mara and Chris Messina.

There is also a charming cinema release for younger family members. Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, based on the best-selling book series by Bernard Waber, brings the beloved character to life in this live-action musical comedy from October 28. A story about finding your place in this world, the Primm family finds Lyle the singing crocodile in their attic and discover that family can come from unexpected places. This feel-good musical stars Shawn Mendes as Lyle, Winslow Fegley, Constance Wu and Javier Bardem.

Spotlight has a look at the new trailer release, Creed III, with Michael B Jordan making his directorial debut as he returns to the role of Adonis Creed in the third instalment of the hit franchise.