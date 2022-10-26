Khaya Mthethwa emerges from a social media break with a new leash on life and song to sing

Khaya Mthethwa has made a return with a new body of work and his intent is not to prove anything to anyone but to make music that will touch people's lives.

In his latest Art & Worship (Live) Khaya shares again about moments that have happened in his life through the context of worship.

Every song tells a story of where he was previously and how God helped him through it and he hopes his album will bring catharsis to those that hear it, so it echoes what's in their hearts.

“I am artistically describing moments in my life, they are hidden in the lyrics, though they are not completely just about me, they are an expression to God to thank him for pulling me out of those moments,” he tells TshisaLIVE.

During the height Covid-19 pandemic, Khaya decided to take a break from social media to focus on his music, family, and God as he was in a reflective state.

It's been nearly 2 and a half years since he “left” the in-line streets for some peace of mind and he admits even though he began posting again in June he still doesn't feel like he's back.

His first post was a reintroduction of Khaya. He deleted most of the post he had shared previously showcasing his private life and now his work is at the forefront.

“I took that step to try to not live my life online, I wanted to live my life. I felt like I was taking over my life to some extend and I wanted to separate those two things and make my life, my life. It's been a life-changing experience.”

“It gave me such clarity and made me realise how much time I actually do have ... I started spending on the keyboard writing doing music, spending time with my family, or taking walks on the beach, I lost 22kg because I decided to start taking walks, I got more time to better myself and do other things,” he said.

Khaya is on a mission to spread the gospel on every platform he's given.

As he gears to go on tour soon, he's shooting a ten-year music documentary showcasing his life from winning Idols SA season 8 in 2012 to how his life has changed.

“I'm extremely excited about that. We're going to be filming the entire tour, talking to people that have touched my life in and out of the industry to ell the story of not just my career but my entire life,

“Hopefully that gets to inspire a young girl or boy who has a dream and it might not be in the industry, but for them to know that it's valid and possible... sometimes you have to relegate the responsibility of knowing how and just have a sense of 'I know it will ...”