Here's why Thuso Mbedu flew 21 hours from US to SA only to spend two days on home soil

While fans of Thuso Mbedu might have accepted they'll hardly see mo'ghel pop in and out of a mall here in Mzansi since her big move to the States, some might have wondered if they really saw the actress out and about in Johannesburg recently — and indeed she was.

The actress recently revealed that she travelled to SA for a private screening of The Woman King in collaboration with Nedbank in Joburg.

Taking to her Instagram timeline on Wednesday, the star reflected on her travels saying though she had to travel 21 hours to spend 48 hours in Mzansi, it was all worth it after spending an evening with the women in attendance at the event.

Scandal!'s Nomvelo Makhanya and Sihle Ndaba were among the local stars spotted in attendance.

“Everyone thinks I am crazy that I flew 21 hours to be in SA for 48 hours and then leave again on another 21 hour flight. But getting to watch The Woman King movie and spend the evening with amazing women made all that worth it!

“Seeing @Nedbank shining a spotlight on the force that is woman and acknowledging her contribution to the female economy and encouraging us to #Celebr8HerStory was magical,” Thuso wrote.