WATCH | If you can’t speak Zulu, be prepared to starve: Seputla Sebogodi on SA's acting industry

Seasoned actor Seputla Sebogodi has opened up about his challenges in showbiz.
Seputla, known for his roles in The River and Generations, in which he starred as the notorious Kenneth Mashaba, recently featured on King David's podcast to talk about his life, career and love.
“This year I said no to five soapies or drama series. Because you ask me, ‘Can you speak Zulu’? My brother, if you can’t speak Zulu, be prepared to starve. Tell me one soapie without Zulus, I will give you a million (rand). In SA, if you can’t speak Zulu you are as good as scrambled eggs. It’s a big thing.”
Seputla recently joined BET_Africa production Redemption. The faith-based telenovela began airing in September and is broadcast Mondays to Fridays at 6pm.
He stars alongside Themba Ndaba, Pearl Modiadie, Tina Jaxa, Sthandiwe Kgoroge, Yonda Thomas and former The Estate actor Sparky Xulu, among others.
The thespian scooped his second South African Film and Television Award (Safta) two years ago for his portrayal of Soshanguve rebel leader Moses in The Republic.
Seputla's first Safta, for his portrayal of Mashaba in Generations, was destroyed in a home burglary in 2010. When he received his second, he was very emotional.
“It was confusing for me because, sure, they stole it, but it had my name on it. Why break it?” the actor told Sowetan.
“I remember my mom saying, 'My son, you will win another one'.
“When the old lady said that I wanted to say to her this is not like buying chips at the shop. You have to go through a process of giving your best and competing with the best in the industry.”
