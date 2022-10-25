‘My grandfather was bipolar’ — Trevor Noah explains why he’s not beefing with Kanye West

Trevor Noah said he was not beefing with American rapper Ye because he grew up loving the rapper and it's all concern and not beef.

He opened up in a recent episode of The Daily Show about the icy cold wind between them.

The comedian was responding to a question from an audience member who asked him why he was beefing with the US rapper.

“I was never beefing with Kanye West, I was concerned about Kanye West,” he said.

Trevor said he was baffled by Ye’s situation, where the rapper has openly said he is not in control without his medication but nobody is stepping in to help. He revealed his grandfather had bipolar, and he understood the dynamics of what was happening.