‘My grandfather was bipolar’ — Trevor Noah explains why he’s not beefing with Kanye West
Trevor Noah said he was not beefing with American rapper Ye because he grew up loving the rapper and it's all concern and not beef.
He opened up in a recent episode of The Daily Show about the icy cold wind between them.
The comedian was responding to a question from an audience member who asked him why he was beefing with the US rapper.
“I was never beefing with Kanye West, I was concerned about Kanye West,” he said.
Trevor said he was baffled by Ye’s situation, where the rapper has openly said he is not in control without his medication but nobody is stepping in to help. He revealed his grandfather had bipolar, and he understood the dynamics of what was happening.
“My grandfather was bipolar and one thing we knew in the family was ...” Trevor paused to explain that he did not mean the rapper had bipolar. “I'm just saying my grandfather had bipolar, and one thing we knew was when he was having his episodes ... we could support him and check if he took his medication ”
Their disagreement started in March when Kanye West threw a racist slur at the comedian. Trevor weighed in on the "KimYe" drama on The Daily Show, where he compared the saga to the abuse his mother endured in the past.
“I'd rather be the idiot who spoke up and said something to you in life than the cool guy who said nothing then mourns for you in prison or the grave.
“You’re an indelible part of my life, Ye. Which is why it breaks my heart to see you like this. I don’t care if you support Trump, and I don’t care if you roast Pete. I do, however, care when I see you on a path that’s dangerously close to peril and pain,” he continued.