After being fired with from Kaya 959 in November last year after her dispute with Sizwe Dhlomo for accusing him of verbal abusive and unprofessional conduct, Unathi cancelled some of her gigs.
The revamping of the judging panel for season 18 of Idols SA saw her being axed after being with the show for 10 seasons.
Recalling her journey on the show, Unathi penned a heart-warming post of gratitude.
“I can never thank you enough Anneke, for making that call asking me to join the Idols family. Gav and Prozza thank you for trusting me with such a great responsibility. One that would form part of the narrative and soundtrack of our souls as a people. You changed my life and that of my family.
“Thank you to each and every one of you for pushing me to be the very best version of my self every Sunday for 11 years.” she wrote.
Unathi has since managed to redeem herself when she joined radio station Star 91.9 FMto host a weekday show from 3pm to 6pm alongside Justin Toerien on the All-Star Drive.
It’s shooting season again: Unathi Nkayi hints at being back on TV
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Unathi Nkayi
Unathi Nkayi's recent post has her fans thinking she might be making a comeback on the small screen soon.
The singer and media personality took to her timeline alluding she was shooting a new show after a year of not being on screen.
“I don’t train this hard all year but only intensify before major events in my life. I’ve truly enjoyed the rest of not being on TV for a year, which hasn’t happened since 2010.
“Now that it’s shooting season again to do it for focus, strength and confidence. Thank you my friend,” she wrote.
