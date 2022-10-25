Actress Brenda Ngxoli was filled with nothing but gratitude as she welcomed her bundle of joy into the world.
The former The Queen actress took to her Instagram timeline and flooded her Insta with emotional posts about her pregnancy journey.
“This journey made me appreciative and ever more grateful. At times there were blistering winds of challenges, tears, smiles and loads of laughter along the way ... As I thank everyone for their kind messages, I'd also like to thank my friends, colleagues and family who were there for me. Ndiyabulela [I"m grateful] guys.”
Congratulatory messages from colleagues in the industry have flooded the actress's timeline.
Gail Mabalane congratulated the award-winning actress on her new chapter. “Nchooooo Congratulations Mama. Wish you a lifetime of joy and priceless memories,” she wrote.
“Oh wow congratulations my dearest. May God of ancestors keep protecting you, guiding you throughout your journey to motherhood. Much love,” wrote actress Delly Malinga.
Halala! Brenda Ngxoli is now a momma
Journalist
Image: Brenda Ngxoli/Instagram
Meanwhile, actor Clint Brink and his wife Steffi took to Instagram last month to announce their bundle of joy is due in April 2023. Clint revealed the news came at the perfect time for his birthday celebration.
“Here’s to 42. The best birthday present I could ask for. I am overwhelmed and grateful. I love you momma bear Steffi van Wyk-Brink,” he captioned the post.
Steffi shared the same image on her timeline and said she was blessed to be sharing the experience with her life partner: “As we waited patiently for you, God answered our prayers and we’re about to become three (actually five with Rambo and Lilly). All I can say on your 42nd birthday @clintonthebrink — I am blessed to share this special gift with you. Happy birthday and I love you.”
