Enhle Mbali is set to shed light on the effects of GBV in her new TV role
With gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide cases on the rise in Mzansi, Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa's new role in alimited TV series is set to shed light on the impact of the scourge.
Four Walls, in association with the National Film & Video Foundation and Gauteng Film Commission, follows married nurse Grace Molotsi (played by Enhle), who is held hostage by two thugs who invade her home while on the run from the cops after a cash-in-transit robbery goes wrong.
The actress took to her timeline introducing her new character.
“Allow me to introduce Grace Molotsi ... This is gonna be amazing #simplylive #simplywork #EmpressEnhle creating awareness on GBV and how far it can push those affected,” she wrote.
In a statement shared with ThisaLIVE, Enhle speaks of her intention to make sure her character stays in tune throughout filming to make sure the story is told adequately.
“I had the responsibility to ensure that the story of many women was told in an authentic and heart-warming manner. I had to ensure every second was jam-packed with Grace thinking, feeling, walking and breathing like a woman who is experiencing the most severe kind of GBV,” she explained.
“Also bringing it home and letting people into the homes of women who go through such abuse, the desperation that comes with it, so they may feel some form of empathy and start conversations that lead to real change in a country ridden with painful statistics of GBV.”