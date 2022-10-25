Enhle Mbali is set to shed light on the effects of GBV in her new TV role

With gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide cases on the rise in Mzansi, Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa's new role in alimited TV series is set to shed light on the impact of the scourge.

Four Walls, in association with the National Film & Video Foundation and Gauteng Film Commission, follows married nurse Grace Molotsi (played by Enhle), who is held hostage by two thugs who invade her home while on the run from the cops after a cash-in-transit robbery goes wrong.

The actress took to her timeline introducing her new character.

“Allow me to introduce Grace Molotsi ... This is gonna be amazing #simplylive #simplywork #EmpressEnhle creating awareness on GBV and how far it can push those affected,” she wrote.