Congratulations are in order for three media personalities and creatives who had honorary doctorates conferred on them by the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT).
Monday was a special day in the lives of fashion designer extraordinaire David Tlale, renowned Ndebele artist Dr Esther Mahlangu and legendary musician and Goodbye Malaria ambassador Yvonne Chaka Chaka.
David Tlale headed to his Instagram timeline and shared a snap of him wearing the red honorary graduation regalia.
“I am humbled to be conferred by TUT with the Honorary Doctorate in Arts and Design. Much appreciation and love. I dedicate This doctorate degree to my Mom Joyce’ my family, friends the media and my beautiful country SA. to my team thank you ... God Your Grace is Sufficient for me,” he wrote
In his mentions media mogul Basetsana Khumalo congratulated the fashion designer.
“Hearty congratulations @davidtlale for this outstanding achievement. We celebrate with you, she wrote
David Tlale, Dr Esther Mahlangu and Yvonne Chaka Chaka receive honorary doctorates from TUT
Journalist
Image: Photo by Thierry Chesnot/Thierry Chesnot
Congratulations are in order for three media personalities and creatives who had honorary doctorates conferred on them by the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT).
Monday was a special day in the lives of fashion designer extraordinaire David Tlale, renowned Ndebele artist Dr Esther Mahlangu and legendary musician and Goodbye Malaria ambassador Yvonne Chaka Chaka.
David Tlale headed to his Instagram timeline and shared a snap of him wearing the red honorary graduation regalia.
“I am humbled to be conferred by TUT with the Honorary Doctorate in Arts and Design. Much appreciation and love. I dedicate This doctorate degree to my Mom Joyce’ my family, friends the media and my beautiful country SA. to my team thank you ... God Your Grace is Sufficient for me,” he wrote
In his mentions media mogul Basetsana Khumalo congratulated the fashion designer.
“Hearty congratulations @davidtlale for this outstanding achievement. We celebrate with you, she wrote
South African-born international actress Nomzamo Mbatha was not to be left behind in celebrating David.
“Wow! Congratulations to you sthandwa Sam! You deserve,” she wrote.
Mama Esther also shared a snap and thanked the institution for the honour, revealing that this is her third doctorate.
“Thank you to Tshwane University of Technology for the honour of my third honorary doctorate.”
Mam Esther has painted murals on walls about the world‚ and on BMWs and vodka brand Belvedere
An honorary doctorate was conferred on the world renowned Ndebele artist in 2018 by the University of Johannesburg while in the same year she was awarded another one by the Durban University of Technology.
UJ decided to honour Mam' Esther for “her legacy as a cultural entrepreneur & educator, skilfully negotiating local and global worlds”.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure