Ntukza​: ‘K.O saying we are beefing for no reason on a song is absolute BS’

Image: Twitter
Rapper Ntukza has addressed claims that his feud with K.O was baseless.
In his latest song The Light from his album SR3 (Skhanda Republic 3), K.O claimed he and the former Teargas member were "beefing" for no reason and their group would still be successful had it not been for that.
“Ngoba mina noNtukza just ended up beefin’ for no reason (yeah). He was a brother I neededI-Teargas namanj’ would be the hottest every season. I’m movin’ on to better things. I’m lettin’ bygones be bygones,” K.O said.
Ntukza rubbished the claims in a recent series of Twitter posts, recently it was all bogus.
”K.O saying we are beefing for no reason on a song is absolute BS. Tell him I said so,” he tweeted.
The rapper went on to claim K.O had approached him for a Teargas comeback 10 years ago when they had a fallout as a music group.
"You are not going to record a song with false information about me and I must sit back be quiet. My name falsely on a song?”
"You come to me begging and crying about a Teargas comeback gig after all your s**t. I agree to it, look past all your crap. You go and record a song with my name after Sete catches a wave. 10 years later.”
On social media, K.O has kept mum on the matter, rather celebrating the success of his hit song Sete.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE about his relationship with Ntukza after a sit down with him in 2018 to be part of a music video shot with AKA, he said things have since then taken a different turn.
“You saw Teargas for the first time since 2014 in that video. It was a great moment. I wanted to build on that but unfortunately a month or two later, things started going haywire again. He spoke out of turn on social media about me and I felt like maybe the relationship is not ready to be fixed, so I just left it at that.” he said.
He said he had no ill feelings towards Ntukza but was not looking to work with him any time soon.
“I felt that certain things are best left,” he said.
