Zoleka Mandela is keen to join Tinder but her son is having none of that.
She recently posted a funny conversation between the pair about her joining Tinder to look for a rich man to date.
“Zoleka: Baby, look what I downloaded today. Zwelami: Delete that thing. Zoleka: But how am I going to find the rich man to take care of me before I die? Zwelami: That thing is just like Only Fans. Zoleka: But you told me not to do Only Fans and I won’t but I’m going to do Tinder. It’s just that even if I put my details, they’ll think they’re being catfished. Zwelami: True. Mom, you need to go to those ANC events, that’s where the rich men are.
"My life is a movie. For more tea on my prospective dates with money-oriented males, please stay tuned," Zoleka said.
The author then asked her followers to help with ideas of what to put in her Tinder bio.
‘Go to those ANC events, that’s where the rich men are’ — Zoleka Mandela’s son urges her not to join Tinder
Image: Instagram/Zoleka Mandela
"So what does someone like me enter for their details on Tinder? 'Terminally ill, single mother of six looking for a rich man (with affiliations to the ANC) to look after her before she dies'? I’m asking for a friend."
In early August Zoleka revealed her battle with cancer was not over.
“From what she’s [doctor] told me, cancer in the bones cannot be eradicated, nor can it be cured. I have bone metastasis,” she wrote.
“What do I tell my children? How do I tell them this time around I may not get to live my life as a survivor? How do I tell them everything will be okay when it’s not? I’m dying. I don’t want to die.”
