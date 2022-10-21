A TikTok content creator is in hot water after creating a video in which he is seen slapping four donkeys.
On Thursday the National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) announced it obtained a warrant of arrest for the creator known as Skeem Noa.
The organisation said an investigation was launched after it received information and complaints about the video.
“In the video an ‘actor/musician’ is seen brutally slapping and terrorising four donkeys, apparently in an attempt to create humorous content for his viewers. With nothing but his nickname, the NSPCA launched an intensive investigation to find the donkeys and the abuser,” it said.
Its investigation led the animal welfare agency to a village in Limpopo where the animals were removed and taken to a place of safety.
The organisation said the content creator was not present when the NSPCA found the donkeys.
“The abuser was not present when the NSPCA found the donkeys. However, the NSPCA refused to accept the possibility of the abuser getting away with his crimes and applied for a warrant of arrest, which was granted by the courts,” it said
NSPCA obtains warrant of arrest for TikTok creator who slapped donkeys in viral video
Reporter
Image: BLOOMBERG
A TikTok content creator is in hot water after creating a video in which he is seen slapping four donkeys.
On Thursday the National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) announced it obtained a warrant of arrest for the creator known as Skeem Noa.
The organisation said an investigation was launched after it received information and complaints about the video.
“In the video an ‘actor/musician’ is seen brutally slapping and terrorising four donkeys, apparently in an attempt to create humorous content for his viewers. With nothing but his nickname, the NSPCA launched an intensive investigation to find the donkeys and the abuser,” it said.
Its investigation led the animal welfare agency to a village in Limpopo where the animals were removed and taken to a place of safety.
The organisation said the content creator was not present when the NSPCA found the donkeys.
“The abuser was not present when the NSPCA found the donkeys. However, the NSPCA refused to accept the possibility of the abuser getting away with his crimes and applied for a warrant of arrest, which was granted by the courts,” it said
The NSPCA laid criminal charges against the content creator in terms of the Animals Protection Act.
It said it was confident he will be apprehended soon and brought before the courts to answer for his reprehensible actions.
“This abuser has not only deliberately harmed the donkeys, he has also disrespected the people who depend on donkeys for survival and has portrayed South Africans in a negative light to the rest of the world.
“Anyone who has any influence over others should be leading by good example instead of promoting violence and abuse of vulnerable members of society. Breaking the law that protects animals has dire consequences, and the NSPCA remains committed to ensuring animal abusers face the full might of the law,” said the organisation.
A Facebook account bearing the creator’s name responded to the charges, saying: “God is with me. They won’t touch me. Devils are fighting my talent just to see me dead.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure