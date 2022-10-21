Poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai urged Nota to stop harassing the songstress.
"Help yourself with therapy. Stop posting Berita's private life online. It is not our business. Nota you are not well and nobody in your life can tell you clearly. Stop!"
Two months ago, Berita asked her estranged husband to stop with the social media trolling
The singer and songwriter said she was tired of the Twitter spats.
“Nhlamulo, you are humiliating me. Stop it. I’m tired of this. I am no longer your wife. We are separated. We have spoken about this,” she tweeted.
In a separate tweet the Afro-soul singer revealed where things went wrong.
“Nhlamulo, I appreciate all the things you did for me. At some point early in our relationship we had a great partnership. Things went wrong when you started controlling me and fighting with everyone. I asked you a few times to consider your actions but you refused.”
‘I’m doing well’ — Berita shares a snap of her apartment amid homeless claims
Journalist
Image: SUPPLIED
Afro-soul musician Berita said she is doing very well and is not homeless, as her estranged husband Nota Baloyi has claimed.
Taking to her Twitter timeline on Thursday, the star shared a snap from her balcony, revealing she has a home in a larney neighbourhood.
"I’ve got to say for someone who is apparently ‘homeless’ I’m doing really well. This is my view of Johannesburg from my apartment. God, music and therapy have been my saviour. This too shall pass," she tweeted
