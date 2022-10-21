Cream of the crop to wow crowd at Ekhaya Festival
Get ready to celebrate wealth of creativity and arts in the Bay
By Zamandulo Malonde - 21 October 2022
A variety of live music and dance genres, poetry and even jumping castles plus more await Nelson Mandela Bay residents at the third annual Ekhaya Festival.
A celebration of the city’s creativity and wealth in the arts, the festival was founded by Gqeberha songstress Vuyiseka “Love Child” Maguga and is an extension of the Ekhaya Sessions where music and poetry meet biweekly in Kwazakhele. ..
