While Grammy-award winning DJ and producer Black Coffee has been living it up in Europe and the US, selling out shows, he's set to return home this summer to give Mzansi what they've been yearning for.
The DJ will bring his electrifying set to YFM's LYFE music festival on November 26 on the East Rand as the headline act at Carnival City Lawns.
“We are excited to host artists of this calibre on the Y stage. We are honoured that Black Coffee will be with us at LYFE and we are looking forward to sharing the LYFE experience with our listeners in the East Rand," Y MD Haseena Cassim said.
"They can expect a day filled with great music, fun, with a festival atmosphere and a few surprises.”
The festival features some of Mzansi favourite music stars from amapiano, hip-hop and afro soul.
The line-up includes Focalistic, DBN Gogo, Musa Keys, AKA, Nasty C, A-Reece, Maglera Doe Boy, Sha Sha and Sama winner Nomfundo Moh.
LYFE is expected to be the perfect outdoor experience, from the music to food stalls and trucks.
Tickets are available at ticketpros.co.za. and Spar.
Black Coffee is heading home to light up summer at YFM's LYFE music festival
Journalist
Image: Twitter/ Black Coffee
