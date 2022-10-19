South African celebs have joined the rally against children's killings..
This after community members gathered outside the Benoni magistrate’s court on Monday for the appearance of Bokgabo Poo's alleged killer, Ntokozo Zikhali.
According to Sowetan, in the first half of this year and at a rate of about three a day, 549 children were murdered. Some were not even a year old.
The report circulated on social media on Tuesday, with celebrities including Terry Pheto and Anele Mdoda contributing to the conversation.
“I fear South African men more than anything in the world,” Terry wrote.
“Something is broken in our society. The moral and social decay has even extended to this. The killing of the most vulnerable members of our society. Politicians are not going to fix this country. We are on our own,” wrote Khaya Dlanga.
“We failed these children.” Anele wrote.
“Lord have mercy,” said Yvonne Chaka Chaka.

'We have failed these children' — SA stars react to killings
Journalist
Image: Instagram/Terry Pheto
Bokgabo was last seen on video happily skipping along with a man who allegedly approached her and her playmate in a park on October 10.
The four-year-old's father, Irvin Ndlovu, previously said he learnt the man allegedly offered them money for sweets and sent Bokgabo's friend to the shop.
The next day a 63-year-old woman was sweeping her yard when she found the leg of a child in a shallow grave. In open veld about 800m away, more body parts were found.
