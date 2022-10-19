Kabelo Mabalane on conquering the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon for the second time

Veteran kwaito musician turned pastor Kabelo Mabalane recently conquered his second Sanlam Cape Town Marathon over the weekend, and in a young Q&A he shared his passion for running.
You are known for your love of sport, particularly running. How did you get into it and what has maintained this love?
I started running more than 15 years ago. I was overweight and I wasn’t my normal self. When I was a young boy and throughout high school I was always playing sport and I was fit and strong. When I gained weight, I knew that wasn’t who I was naturally. I wasn’t a particularly great runner at school, but I took up running as an adult because it is a sport with the least barriers to entry. You put your running shoes on and off you go. The Comrades Marathon has always been a big dream, so I started training for that and fell in love with endurance running.
Marathons are no easy feat and take dedication and discipline. How has running impacted your life?
Running has impacted my life in an amazing way. There are so many principles you learn in endurance running that I apply in my daily life, such as commitment and dedication. I always try to fuse these into my life by being there for my family, being a good husband and dad, and committing to creating a healthy environment for my family by spending time with them and being supportive. I don’t get 10 out of 10, but like the discipline and dedication you learn from running. You know that you have to stick to certain things for the long run especially if you want to do anything of significance. Running has definitely taught me that.
You’ve run countless marathons, and this was your second Sanlam Cape Town Marathon. What makes this particular race special?
This race is flat, it is by the sea and you can breathe. It’s not in Joburg, where it feels like you’re breathing through a straw. But jokes aside, my first experience last year was wow. It’s a world class event — from the experience to the touch points, my first race was absolutely amazing. I had to come back for more. And it’s another excuse to visit Cape Town.
Running a marathon requires goal setting, having a plan to reach your goal, dedication and commitment, the same traits required for successfully managing your money. Are there lessons you’ve acquired in your approach to running that you have applied to ensure you have financial confidence?
Yes, of course. It is about sticking with things for the long haul. Being a recovering drug addict and having gone through the sex, drugs and rock n roll lifestyle, abuse is inevitable; abuse of self and abuse of finances. Running has really whipped me into shape in more ways than one, with investments and savings and generally just beingmore prudent with money. My discipline with money is definitely a spill over from the running, training and commitment over the years.
Kabelo Mabalane on conquering the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon for the second time
Image: Alon Skuy
