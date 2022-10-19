All the deets! US singer Kenny Lattimore to treat SA fans to his soothing sounds for one night only

American R&B singer, Kenny Lattimore is heading to Mzansi in a one night only concert in November.

The evening will showcase some of the best artists and DJs that suits all music lovers from Afro-soul, Afro-Pop, R&B, gospel and just all-round good music.

The sensational singer Kenny Lattimore is no stranger to South African soul lovers. He has been travelling the country since the eighties.

The star earned the reputation as one of today’s premier male vocalists, as well as a compelling songwriter who passionately explores universal themes and truths in a fresh new way.

Concertgoers can look forward to songs such as For You, Never Too Busy, Love Will Find A Way, When I Say I Do, If You Could See You Through My Eyes, All My Tomorrows, You Don't Have To Cry and more.

Joining Kenny on stage are soul singers, Sentle Lehoko, TBose Mokwele, Sweet Mike, Wilson B Nkosi, and DJ Khalo to name a few.

American musician Gregory Porter is heading to Mzansi next year.

Tickets for American singer and songwriter Gregory Porter's show in SA have been sold out and organisers have announced more show dates.

Liberty announced two extra concerts at Teatro, on Monday, January 23 and Tuesday, January 24 at 8pm.

“The demand for tickets is overwhelming,” said Tony Feldman of Showtime Management.

“We thank Gregory Porter for taking the many requests from his SA fans to heart and for adapting his schedule to accommodate two more Johannesburg dates.”