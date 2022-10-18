×

SNAPS | Black Coffee hangs out with Trevor Noah while on his tour in New York

18 October 2022
Joy Mphande
Journalist
DJ Black Coffee takes over New York City.
Image: Emma McIntyre

Grammy-award winning DJ and producer Black Coffee is living it up in the US, and at the weekend while attending his sold out shows, he linked up with South African star Trevor Noah.

Black Coffee was spotted with The Daily Show host, DJ Euphonik (aka Themba) and comedian Eugene Khoza while on his three day sold-out tour in Brooklyn, New York. 

Trevor shared an image of him and the star while in Manhattan with the caption: “Once upon a time two African kids had a dream. Mzansi represent.”

Black Coffee's Instagram story.
Image: Instagram/ Black Coffee

US rapper Busta Rhymes, who was recently in studio with Black Coffee and could have song with the star coming soon, was also present at the event and took to his timeline to share scenes from the night. 

“We live a life! (in my @djkhaled voice) @realblackcoffee MOOOVIEE,” he captioned the post.

With the moves Black Coffee keeps making in the US, it is safe to say the DJ "is within".

Apart from being well acquainted with international stars, he is listed as a co-producer on Drake's latest album Honestly, Nevermind on songs such as CurrentsOverdrive, and  Texts Go Green.

