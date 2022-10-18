‘Please don’t waste my time’ — Cassper Nyovest unmoved by Big Zulu’s training video

Rapper Cassper Nyovest doesn't want Big Zulu to waste his time after seeing the kind of punches the Imali Eningi hitmaker throws. He simply told him to “train harder”.
Cassper has got used to people throwing boxing challenges at him since he first defeated YouTuber Slik Talk in the first round of his boxing matches.
The most recent one who wants to challenge is rapper Big Zulu, who Cassper isn't fazed by.
The Pardon my ignorance hitmaker took to his Twitter timeline on Monday to reply to Big Zulu's post were he shared a clip of himself training.
“I really thought you would have a lot of power because of your size. Please don’t waste my time, train harder. those are pillow punches. I would literally kiss that jab that whole night. People are going to say I paid you to lose. I can’t have that. Show me something please.”
“Umlomo uyayithenga imotoukukhuluma akufani nokwenza @casspernyovest yisho phela ukuth ubudlalela ??Date ... kesizwane amandla nje umdlalo wensizwa,” tweeted Big Zulu.
Cassper is fresh from winning a boxing match against Priddy Ugly on October 1.
Slik Talk took it upon himself to shame Priddy Ugly for losing against Cassper.
“That was pathetic. This was the battle of the trash music between Cassper and Priddy Ugly.
“Priddy, your boxing skills are as bad as your music. You couldn’t even make it past the first round. Bro you got knocked down after the first punch. He put you down on your a**. You got destroyed in front of your wife.”
