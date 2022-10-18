The pair tied the knot in an intimate ceremony after being engaged for a while.
‘24 months of loving one woman and one woman alone’ — Sello Maake ka Ncube reflects on the day he met Pearl
Journalist
Image: Instagram/Pearl Mbewe
Monday marked exactly two years since veteran actor Sello Maake kaNcube married the love of his life and he can't help but count his blessings when it comes to their union.
Taking to his Instagram timeline, he shared snaps of moments they've shared together all loved up and gushed over his wife. He admitted he beat his own record because their marriage lasted longer than the previous one.
“On this day two years ago, I met a lady who would end up being the love of my life. My wife, my friend, my business partner and my manager. We laugh and cry together but most importantly we are walking this journey together. If there has ever been a person who has my back it has to be Mma Mbewe,” he wrote.
The pair tied the knot in an intimate ceremony after being engaged for a while.
Sello finished the post by saying he has loved Pearl and Pearl alone.
“Here’s to many more years to come. May God bless our union. I broke my own record.24 months of loving one woman and one woman alone. Look at God.”
The actor has been visibly happy with Pearl and he loves on his wife every chance he gets.
He took to his socials early in August and shared Pearl is the woman he wants to grow old with.
“I made that decision the day I went to pay lobola when I said to my delegation, please don't negotiate any amount with the family. Whatever they want, please tell them I will pay it because there is no ways you can put a price on a person who practically saved your career and your life."
