Zwai Bala says he's still struggling to come to terms with the death of fellow TKZee member Tokollo “Magesh” Tshabalala.
Magesh died on August 15 after an epileptic seizure.
October 14 marked what would have been the late star's 46th birthday, which was commemorated with a tombstone unveiling a Westpark Cemetery.
Zwai took to his timeline to share images from the event and express his grief.
“Your passing is overwhelming. To make complete sense of your being as a human would never suffice but the gravitas in you, yes the true you, Mshengu, the energy is magnificent and it is that which overwhelms me.
“Therefore I say; 'Do not rest my brother. Keep living. Continue making that difference with effect. I love you. And thank you for loving me,” he wrote.
Zwai Bala continues to feel ‘overwhelmed’ by Magesh’s passing
Journalist
Image: YouTube
Zwai Bala says he's still struggling to come to terms with the death of fellow TKZee member Tokollo “Magesh” Tshabalala.
Magesh died on August 15 after an epileptic seizure.
October 14 marked what would have been the late star's 46th birthday, which was commemorated with a tombstone unveiling a Westpark Cemetery.
Zwai took to his timeline to share images from the event and express his grief.
“Your passing is overwhelming. To make complete sense of your being as a human would never suffice but the gravitas in you, yes the true you, Mshengu, the energy is magnificent and it is that which overwhelms me.
“Therefore I say; 'Do not rest my brother. Keep living. Continue making that difference with effect. I love you. And thank you for loving me,” he wrote.
The TKZee members have only had positive things to say when describing the late Kwaito star.
At Magesh's funeral service held at Rhema Bible Church in August, Kabelo Mabalane, who was the first to take to the podium to pay tribute to the musician, spoke of the effect he had on his life.
“ The direction of my life changed and was never to be the same again after I met Tokollo. It was always music that connected us,” he said.
Kabelo couldn't hold back the tears when giving his speech.
“It was Magesh who taught me to believe in myself. Magesh saw in me what I didn't see in me for the longest time. He taught me how to be brave, how to be fearless.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure