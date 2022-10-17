Trevor Noah is 'not even black, he just looks black', says Kanye West

Kanye West has fired more shots at Trevor Noah over comments the Daily Show host made on his show.

Noah weighed in on the American rapper’s anti-Semitic rants about “going death con 3 on Jewish people”, which saw him locked out of Twitter and Instagram.

“I mean, promoting anti-Semitism to your 50-million followers? I know this is not the point, but that’s not how you say it. I know it’s not the main issue. I know that but it’s Defcon 3. All right, not death con 3. Death con sounds like a trade show where they unveil all the latest coffins or something.”