Trevor Noah is 'not even black, he just looks black', says Kanye West
Kanye West has fired more shots at Trevor Noah over comments the Daily Show host made on his show.
Noah weighed in on the American rapper’s anti-Semitic rants about “going death con 3 on Jewish people”, which saw him locked out of Twitter and Instagram.
“I mean, promoting anti-Semitism to your 50-million followers? I know this is not the point, but that’s not how you say it. I know it’s not the main issue. I know that but it’s Defcon 3. All right, not death con 3. Death con sounds like a trade show where they unveil all the latest coffins or something.”
In a recent interview on the Drink Champs podcast, Kanye made snarky comments about Trevor’s ethnicity when addressing the matter, which got him labelled xenophobic.
"The 78 media outlets that called me an abuser ... Trevor Noah [is] not even from America, he just looks black. Gonna say, ‘Yo, Kim it’s going to get dangerous.’ So he's putting all that, 'He crazy [and] he's so OJ," he said.
“Nori [Kanye's daughter North] just want the family back together. I just want my family back together”.
Kanye calls Pete Davidson a heroine addict & says Trevor Noah isn’t even from America 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/FjLZTBlkTE— An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) October 16, 2022
One of Trevor Noah's closest friends, Kaya 959 host Sizwe Dhlomo, on Twitter reacted to the video. "F*ck this guy! unequivocally!" he wrote.
This is not the first time Kanye has made comments about Trevor's “blackness”.
In March this year, Kanye threw a racist slur at the comedian in a now deleted Instagram post after he weighed in on the “KimYe”' drama in an episode of The Daily Show, where Trevor compared the saga to the abuse his mother endured in the past.
In the post, Kanye called Trevor a coon, an anti-black slur.
Reacting to his post, Trevor on Instagram reminded him what racism was based on. “Oh and as for Koon ... clearly some people graduate but we still stupid. Don't ever forget, the biggest trick racists ever played on black people was teaching us to strip each other of out blackness whenever we disagree. Tricking us into dividing ourselves up in splinters so that we would never unite into a powerful rod.”