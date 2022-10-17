Next to perform was Ty Loner, who took on Boyz II Men’s The Colour of Love, to mostly positive feedback from the judges. Thembi Seete said: “Thank you for not forgetting the strength of engaging with the audience and having fun with the song.”
Ty later took on Mgani by A-Reece, with Somizi saying: “It was fun, casual, easy and entertaining. You were in your zone.”
The third performer of the night was Thapelo, with End of the Road by Boyz II Men. The judges loved it, with JR saying: “It sounded like the Gladys Knight rendition that everyone loves. Thapelo, you’re a star.”
His next song was Jabu Khanyile’s Sponky Ponky. Thembi said: “I love your song choices — you know that you’re gonna have a good time. That was another beautiful performance.”
Nozi took on Never Gonna Let You Go by Faith Evans, to a muted response from the judges. Somizi told her: “One thing we cannot take away from you is your star quality. You’re the full package ... This was not your greatest, but it was good enough to take you somewhere.”
Nozi’s second song was Kabza De Small, Ami Faku and DJ Maphorisa’s Asibe Happy. JR said he enjoyed the performance: “It did what it had to do.”
The final performer of the night was Mpilo, who took on Toni Braxton’s Another Sad Love Song. Thembi said: “You gave us a beautiful performance ... but I had a sense that you don’t believe you deserve to be here.”
Mpilo later closed the show with Master KG, Wanitwa Mos and Nkosazana Daughter’s Dali Nguwe. Somizi said: “What a way to end the show! Do you see what happens when you entertain [the audience] and when you’re engaged? I love you.”
With just four shows left before the season 18 Idols SA winner is crowned, and with the contestants soon set to record their solo singles produced by Kalawa Jazmee, the hottest season yet keeps bringing the heat — and the hits!
Here are some reactions from Twitter:
And the 'Idols SA' top 5 for season 18 is? Mpilo, Nozi, Thapelo, Ty Loner and Zee!
'Idols SA' enjoys a record number of votes for season 18 as top 5 is announced
Entertainment
Image: Supplied/Idols SA
With nearly 14-million votes cast this week, Idols SA hit a season 18 voting record as the top five contestants of the singing competition were announced.
It was a heartbreaking weekend for Noxolo and her fans, however, as the lovely songstress' Idols SA journey was cut short.
Mpilo, Nozi, Thapelo, Ty Loner and Zee successfully sang their way into the top five — and gave their fans a hot show to reiterate why they were the cream of the crop in the singing competition.
They performed two songs each to a full house at Tshwane’s Heartfelt Arena: first, they paid tribute to legendary hitmaker Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds with songs he’s produced, before they took on Mzansi bangers.
Kicking things off was Zee with Toni Braxton’s Breathe Again. The judges were impressed, with Somizi Mhlongo saying: “There was something about that performance that said, ‘I’m content’.”
Her second song later in the show was Kabza De Small, Ami Faku and DJ Maphorisa’s Abalele. JR Bogopa called it “a walk in the park” for Zee.
Here are some reactions from Twitter:
