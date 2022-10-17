AKA is planning yet again to take legal action against his nemesis Cassper Nyovest.
Though the two might not get into a boxing ring any time soon, one thing they seem to have time for is a legal battle.
This after Cassper shared a photoshopped image of AKA holding his Billiato gin brand, announcing him as an ambassador.
“Introducing the new brand ambassador for Billiato. Mix it with lemonade,” Cassper captioned the post.
AKA later took to his timeline to refute the claims with an official statement, saying he is “exploring his legal options” a bout the matter.
“AKA enjoys a long-standing, successful and ground-breaking partnership with Cruz Vodka. The announcement is ill-considered and continues to violate AKA's rights to have his likeness and image protected by law.
“AKA is exploring his legal options in this regard," read the statement.
AKA plans to sue ‘marketing genius’ Cassper Nyovest
Image: Alon Skuy
Cassper appeared unbothered when his followers asked him about the statement.
“I'm actually watching a boxing fight in my beautiful mansion. You can Google it if you haven't seen it yet. Waiting for Wilder to fight. Why are you up this late my friend?” he wrote.
“Ko Rabala nna. Kana gotwe kea chesa, ke batliwa ke magata.”
This is not the first time the two rappers have been in a legal battle.
While we've known Cassper as a rapper throughout his career, he ventured into television in December 2021 as a presenter on the second season of The Braai Show on SABC1, taking over from AKA.
However, there was controversy surrounding the show as there were fights over its ownership.
In March this year, AKA was vindicated when the Arbitration Foundation of Southern Africa ruled he was 50% owner of The Braai Show.
AKA took to his timeline to allude there could be a third season with him brewing when giving a local Twitter user an update on the case.
“We won. Possible new season in the works actually. ” he wrote.
