Franci was popular for her role as Toeks Jobert on kykNET's Binnelanders.
She's also appeared on Getroud met Rugby and Sterlopers.
Tributes to the late star have been flooding social media timelines.
Fanci is remembered for the great impact she's had in the Afrikaans entertainment space.
“Rest in peace Franci Swanepoel. She passed away in her sleep last night. She was only 50 years old. Deepest sympathy to her family and friends. Thank you for the huge footprints you have made in the Afrikaans entertainment industry,” wrote one local Twitter user.
Afrikaans actress Franci Swanepoel has died
Journalist
Image: Twitter
Afrikaans actress Franci Swanepoel has died. She was 50 years old.
According to Maroela Media, Franci died in her sleep and was found on Sunday morning. Details surrounding her cause of death have not yet been made public.
Her agency Talent-ETC confirmed her death with TshisaLIVE but said they will not be making a statement at this time.
The talent agent shared a tribute post on its social media timeline speaking about how much she will be missed.
“You will be loved and missed until the end of time,” read the caption.
Franci was popular for her role as Toeks Jobert on kykNET's Binnelanders.
She's also appeared on Getroud met Rugby and Sterlopers.
Tributes to the late star have been flooding social media timelines.
Fanci is remembered for the great impact she's had in the Afrikaans entertainment space.
“Rest in peace Franci Swanepoel. She passed away in her sleep last night. She was only 50 years old. Deepest sympathy to her family and friends. Thank you for the huge footprints you have made in the Afrikaans entertainment industry,” wrote one local Twitter user.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure