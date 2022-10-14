Trevor compared Ye's allegiance with former US President Donald Trump and “right-wingers”.
He said he “feels bad” for American right-wingers as they’re forced to deal with Ye, who recently sported a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt.
“I feel bad for American right-wingers, you know? Because they’re getting Kanye now. They missed College Dropout, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, Graduation. They missed all that and they’re getting this Kanye. It’s like getting to date the high school prom king, but decades after high school,” said Trevor.
This is not the first time the comedian has called out the rapper on his offensive posts.
Earlier this year, Ye threw a racist slur at the comedian in a now deleted Instagram post after he weighed in on his ongoing divorce saga with Kim Kardashian.
“All in together now. Koon baya my lord koon baya Koon baya my lord Koon baya Oooo’ lord Koon baya,” Kanye wrote as caption to Trevor's picture and bio from Google.
Trevor responded to the racial slur with a lengthy comment on Ye's now-deleted IG post.
“I'd rather be the idiot who spoke up and said something to you in life than the cool guy who said nothing and then mourns for you in prison or the grave.
“You’re an indelible part of my life, Ye. Which is why it breaks my heart to see you like this. I don’t care if you support Trump and I don’t care if you roast Pete [Davison]. I do however care when I see you on a path that’s dangerously close to peril and pain,” said Trevor.
Addressing the issue of Ye calling him a “koon”, he reminded him about what racism was based on.
“Oh and as for Koon, clearly some people graduate but we still stupid. Don't ever forget, the biggest trick racists ever played on black people was teaching us to strip each other of our blackness whenever we disagree. Tricking us into dividing ourselves up in splinters so we would never unite into a powerful rod.”
WATCH | Trevor Noah slams Ye for anti-Semitic slurs
Reporter
Image: Instagram/Trevor Noah via Kevin Mazur/GettyImages
Comedian Trevor Noah has slammed US rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, over anti-Semitic comments.
The Daily Show host shared his candid views on the rapper's latest controversial rants about “going death con 3 on Jewish people”, which saw him locked out of Twitter and Instagram.
In one posts Ye said: “The funny thing is I can’t be anti-Semitic because black people are actually Jews. Also, you guys have toyed with me and tried to blackball anyone who opposes your agenda.”
“I don’t even know where to begin with this sh**,” said Trevor.
“I mean, promoting anti-Semitism to your 50-million followers?
“I know this is not the point but that’s not how you say it. I know it’s not the main issue. I know that but it’s Defcon 3. Allright, not death con 3. Death con sounds like a trade show where they unveil all the latest coffins or something.”
Trevor compared Ye's allegiance with former US President Donald Trump and “right-wingers”.
He said he “feels bad” for American right-wingers as they’re forced to deal with Ye, who recently sported a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt.
“I feel bad for American right-wingers, you know? Because they’re getting Kanye now. They missed College Dropout, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, Graduation. They missed all that and they’re getting this Kanye. It’s like getting to date the high school prom king, but decades after high school,” said Trevor.
This is not the first time the comedian has called out the rapper on his offensive posts.
Earlier this year, Ye threw a racist slur at the comedian in a now deleted Instagram post after he weighed in on his ongoing divorce saga with Kim Kardashian.
“All in together now. Koon baya my lord koon baya Koon baya my lord Koon baya Oooo’ lord Koon baya,” Kanye wrote as caption to Trevor's picture and bio from Google.
Trevor responded to the racial slur with a lengthy comment on Ye's now-deleted IG post.
“I'd rather be the idiot who spoke up and said something to you in life than the cool guy who said nothing and then mourns for you in prison or the grave.
“You’re an indelible part of my life, Ye. Which is why it breaks my heart to see you like this. I don’t care if you support Trump and I don’t care if you roast Pete [Davison]. I do however care when I see you on a path that’s dangerously close to peril and pain,” said Trevor.
Addressing the issue of Ye calling him a “koon”, he reminded him about what racism was based on.
“Oh and as for Koon, clearly some people graduate but we still stupid. Don't ever forget, the biggest trick racists ever played on black people was teaching us to strip each other of our blackness whenever we disagree. Tricking us into dividing ourselves up in splinters so we would never unite into a powerful rod.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure