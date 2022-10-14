WATCH | TikTok famous: The Oskido video that's got Mzansi talking

Who would've thought Oskido would become one of the most talked about TikTokers in Mzansi.
Looks like things are getting serious with the veteran musician's account - he is cementing himself as a content creator who's hip, happening and in touch with people's daily realities.
Taking to his socials, the musician shared a skit in which he and content creator Primo role-played as mother and daughter, dressed in wigs and women's clothing.
His followers thoroughly enjoyed it and praised the two for a stellar performance.
"This is like watching a crossover on TV, when one show character shows up on a different popular show," wrote one.
The clip also caused a stir on Twitter.
Image: Instagram/Oskido
Many Mzansi celebs are on TikTok, joining dance challenges and shooting quick viral videos.
However, it's Oskido who has been praised for getting how the platform works.
"Work hard till you reach that level of happiness ka Oskido on TikTok," a follower tweeted.
"Oskido is carrying South African old gang TikTok influencer and I love it there. About time Tito Mboweni join him too so that they can dance with Lucky Star," another posted.
