Property entrepreneur and community driver Thato “TT” Mbha held a Caddy Golf Day in Soweto last month for the development of his kasi.
“This is also about contributing towards the township economy. I can't give up on the township, the township made me who I am and I can't run away from that.
“We are going to pay the country club for the day. There are going to be caterers on the day that are going to come and offer food which we'll be buying for the caddies, ” he told TshisaLIVE.
Major League DJz on why staying in kasi is toxic
There are many songs about living in kasi, the culture and all that's great about the township, but Major League DJz are not convinced.
The pair labelled it a toxic place and listed what's wrong with townships.
“We don't talk enough about how toxic staying ko kasi is. Fake life, jealousy, competition, bolotjana, peer pressure, negativity, the list is endless. When you get means, move out ko kasi,” read their post.
