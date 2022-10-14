×

Here's when Trevor Noah's last 'Daily Show' is airing

14 October 2022
Kyle Zeeman
Digital Editor
Trevor Noah has been host of 'The Daily Show' for seven years.
Image: Trevor Noah/Facebook

Trevor Noah will bid a final goodnight to The Daily Show with Trevor Noah audience in just under two months.

Trevor recently announced he is leaving the popular American talk show after seven years, with Comedy Central on Thursday confirming December 8 as his last show.

The channel praised his time as host, saying he had moved the show “seamlessly from insightful, hilarious satire to serious, provocative conversations, meeting society’s moments of unrest and uncertainty with clarity and conviction”.

“Whether it was tackling presidential campaigns, police violence and systemic racism or navigating a global pandemic, he has entertained and enlightened audiences through his unique voice and perspective.”

Senior vice-president of editorial and GM Paramount Africa and Peer Lead, BET International, Monde Twala, said Trevor had done Africa proud.

“During his time on the Daily Show he has not only represented our continent on a global stage, he has also opened doors for other South Africans like Loyiso Madinga who was the first African correspondent to do Daily Show segments for our market.”

He said Trevor's journey and achievements would inspire many.

Reflecting on his time as host, Trevor said: “We have laughed together, we have cried together. But after seven years, I feel like it's time”.

 

