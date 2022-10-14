Ayanda Borotho: Our culture is not oppressive

This is not the first time Ayanda has shared her views on culture.

The actress has previously spoken out about the concept of “women knowing their place”, dismissing it.

“All my life I grew up being told that men were the custodians of culture. I could not speak on it, nor question it as a woman. It was a notion I could neither understand nor accept when ' as a woman' I got the raw end of the stick [as far as] 'culture' or kwashobona is concerned,” she wrote.

Ayanda reflected on how she had been challenged publicly and privately by men and women who believed she should not cross boundaries.

“I have been bullied by men who believed they were above me in the spaces I worked. Women too will ride the wave. The Phumelele storyline was no mistake and one day I will tell you about the wars I had to fight.”