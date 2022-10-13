Enhle, who is estranged from her husband, DJ Black Coffee, did not shy away from parading their marriage on social media.
The couple got engaged in 2010, had a traditional wedding a year later and a white wedding in 2017. However, when news of a divorce surfaced in 2019, accusations of cheating and gender-based violence (GBV) emerged.
In a recent sit-down on Steven Bartlett’s podcast, The Diary of a CEO, Black Coffee said they were still finalising their divorce.
Advising a childhood friend on Mzansi Magic's #PSILoveYouWedding special, the Grammy Award-winner spoke about the importance of therapy and why he consulted a therapist to help him take responsibility for his actions.
“When I was first going through my divorce stuff, the first therapist I saw, I told her, 'I need you to help me get over the fact that I'm being told how horrible I am as a human being. I'm starting to believe it, I need you to help me and, if I am terrible, tell me.'
“So I did that ... when I was fine, I changed my therapist. I went to another one and said to her, 'Help me take responsibility for all my actions',” he said.
'Won't post who I'm dating... if I'm dating', says Enhle Mbali
Journalist
Image: Instagram/Enhle Mbali
Enhle Mbali says she won't be posting about her romantic life on social media.
This amid rumours she's found love again after a picture of her and a close friend concealing his face circulated on social media.
The actress shut down speculation, saying: “Won't post who I am dating if I'm dating ... has nothing to do with my work.”
Enhle, who is estranged from her husband, DJ Black Coffee, did not shy away from parading their marriage on social media.
The couple got engaged in 2010, had a traditional wedding a year later and a white wedding in 2017. However, when news of a divorce surfaced in 2019, accusations of cheating and gender-based violence (GBV) emerged.
In a recent sit-down on Steven Bartlett’s podcast, The Diary of a CEO, Black Coffee said they were still finalising their divorce.
Advising a childhood friend on Mzansi Magic's #PSILoveYouWedding special, the Grammy Award-winner spoke about the importance of therapy and why he consulted a therapist to help him take responsibility for his actions.
“When I was first going through my divorce stuff, the first therapist I saw, I told her, 'I need you to help me get over the fact that I'm being told how horrible I am as a human being. I'm starting to believe it, I need you to help me and, if I am terrible, tell me.'
“So I did that ... when I was fine, I changed my therapist. I went to another one and said to her, 'Help me take responsibility for all my actions',” he said.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure