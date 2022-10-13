SPOTLIGHT | Horror lurks with ‘Halloween Ends’, ‘Devil’s Light’ and ‘Nanny’; stream Jeffrey Dahmer doccies; SA youngster's Oscar glory

Netflix has a good dose of real-life horror with a large offering of crime documentaries. This includes Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, with Evan Peters doing a remarkable job as serial killer Dahmer, as well as Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes in parallel with The John Wayne Gacy Tapes.

Showmax is streaming a real-life corporate horror story, with all three chapters of the Steinheist documentary, about the Steinhoff financial scandal, now available. The series has set a record for Showmax as the most first-day views of any documentary series.

To balance all the darkness, Spotlight also brings a ray of light with 11-year-old Stellenbosch actor Caleb Payne winning the Youth Artist Academy Award for his role in the Netflix film Good Life. He’s the first South African to be nominated and win the title in 43 years.