He plays a student in popular SABC1 series Skeem Saam and is top of the class off screen.
That's right, actor Thabiso Molokomme is beaming with pride after graduating earlier this year with 20 distinctions in operations management from the University of Johannesburg .
The actor took to his timeline this week to share his achievements and spoke to TshisaLIVE about the sacrifices he made.
“I worked long mornings, days and nights to achieve it and I'm so extremely proud of myself. This shows that having big goals, praying and working hard can get you anywhere. I do plan on studying further, but I won't be enrolled for traditional modes of education.”
He celebrated his achievement with close friends and family.
“On the night of my graduation I went out of for dinner with my family and close friends. Ever since I graduated I told myself I won't eat breakfast, lunch nor dinner in my home. I will go out to eat. I'm also flying myself to Cape Town to celebrate this magical achievement, as well as my 21st birthday.”
On social media Thabiso said he hoped his story would encourage others not to give up.
“Received my stage pictures and I’m still in awe five months later of this achievement. Twenty distinctions at 20.
“If you are on the verge of giving up or just mentally not being okay because of academics, may you find inspiration from my story to press on and continue.
“The joy of having your parents dress up and travel through the N1 to see their child graduate is unexplainable!” he wrote.
‘Skeem Saam’ actor Thabiso Molokomme aces it with 20 distinctions
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Thabiso Molokomme
He plays a student in popular SABC1 series Skeem Saam and is top of the class off screen.
That's right, actor Thabiso Molokomme is beaming with pride after graduating earlier this year with 20 distinctions in operations management from the University of Johannesburg .
The actor took to his timeline this week to share his achievements and spoke to TshisaLIVE about the sacrifices he made.
“I worked long mornings, days and nights to achieve it and I'm so extremely proud of myself. This shows that having big goals, praying and working hard can get you anywhere. I do plan on studying further, but I won't be enrolled for traditional modes of education.”
He celebrated his achievement with close friends and family.
“On the night of my graduation I went out of for dinner with my family and close friends. Ever since I graduated I told myself I won't eat breakfast, lunch nor dinner in my home. I will go out to eat. I'm also flying myself to Cape Town to celebrate this magical achievement, as well as my 21st birthday.”
On social media Thabiso said he hoped his story would encourage others not to give up.
“Received my stage pictures and I’m still in awe five months later of this achievement. Twenty distinctions at 20.
“If you are on the verge of giving up or just mentally not being okay because of academics, may you find inspiration from my story to press on and continue.
“The joy of having your parents dress up and travel through the N1 to see their child graduate is unexplainable!” he wrote.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure