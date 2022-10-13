Radio legend and veteran broadcaster Jeremy Mansfield has cancelled a planned live Zoom session with his fans after being trolled on social media.
He made his first social media appearance last week Friday since revealing his cancer has reached a terminal stage.
His friend and former colleague Samantha Cowen took to her Facebook timeline on Wednesday to share that there were some unpleasant comments made about Jeremy on the video they posted of him giving a health update.
“Thank you to everyone who took time to send lovely messages to Jeremy after Friday's little video. He was very touched and I think it made a huge difference to him to know how many people love him.
"Unfortunately there was some trolling, luckily it all came to me so I could filter it before it got to him,” explained Sam.
Jeremy Mansfield cancels planned Zoom after being trolled
Journalist
Image: Alaister Russell
Sam had said Jeremy was keen to do a Zoom session were he would chat with his supporters live but those plans have come to a halt.
“It does mean though that we cannot do this live Zoom he wanted to do. As his friends we can't allow a situation where someone might take that opportunity to be cruel. As you can see, he is frail and we won't risk him getting hurt emotionally while he is suffering physically.”
In August this year, the former radio presenter took to his Facebook timeline to reveal his liver cancer diagnosis and said he'd reached stage 4.
“Have had it confirmed by the specialist surgeon that is leading everyone in the team looking after me that my cancer is confirmed stage 4 terminal and is now only subject to palliative care.
