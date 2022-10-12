Cotton Fest is making its way to Cape Town in December after having been exclusively hosted in New Town, Johannesburg, since its inception.
The festival organisers said in a statement they were thrilled about the upcoming festival because the late rapper and founder Riky Rick's legacy is growing.
“With what started out as a great idea between Riky and I many years ago to a whole culture movement called Cotton Fest. Alongside his family, we are extremely excited to be building on his legacy and extending the festival to my city, which was always part of our plans.” said co-founder Alain Ferrier.”
Cotton Fest is more than just a festival, this youth culture gathering celebrates the new wave of music, fashion and lifestyle.
Fans will be spoilt for choice with a tuck shop where proudly South African brands will be available and a cafeteria.
The annual festival returned to The Station in Newtown in April after a long break due to Covid-19 restrictions.
The two-day concert included a line-up of artists described by Riky Rick as some of “SA’s finest performers and DJs”. These included: Rouge, Nadia Nakai, Cassper Nyovest, Tshego, Maggz, Mae-E, Lady Du, Kamo Mphela, Khuli Chana, Kwesta, Nasty C, Shekhinah, Sjava, Uncle Waffles and Zakes Bantwini among many other performers.
During his first performance at the festival Cassper Nyovest said he missed Riky Rick.
“This one is for my brother. You planned to bring me out as a surprise tonight and we didn't have that moment. My first time on your stage and you're not here in physical form but I know you're with me and the rest of us in spirit. I love you and I miss you, Rikhado.”
Tickets will be on sale at Webtickets and Pick n Pay outlets nationwide from next Tuesday, October 18 and will range from R200—R600. More information to follow ...
Riky Rick’s Cotton Fest is heading to Cape Town this December
Journalist
Image: Instagram/Riky Rick
