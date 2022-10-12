The hashtag “Kat is back” might just find its way to the socials again after the announcement that Katlego Maboe will host Tropika Island of Treasure season 10.
Katlego is set to host the second leg of the competition on the Seychelles taking over from musician Naak Musiq, who hosted the first four episodes of the show, which took place in St Lucia in KwaZulu Natal.
According to a statement, the big reveal of Tropika Island of Treasure Season 10 All-Stars will be screened on SABC3 this Saturday.
This will be Katlego’s second run at hosting the show after his gig as the presenter of Tropika Island of Treasure season nine.
Katlego made his big return to S3's Expresso almost two months ago and had Mzansi hooked on the telly for his big debut after being out of the spotlight for two years.
Katlego had an emotional sit-down with presenter Graeme Richards and spoke on his journey over the past two years and picking up the pieces.
“It truly is difficult to put into words what I feel at the moment — being back to the place I called home for a decade,” Katlego said in the statement.
“I'm filled with so much gratitude for all those who have been supportive and encouraging throughout this journey and I'm looking forward to having the opportunity, once again, to help an incredible team deliver an inspiring show to our people.”
Though delighted to return, Katlego said he was nervous as well.
“I'm a mixture of tingling nerves and childlike excitement at the thought of the first ‘Good morning!’ and I hope that when all is said and done, I would have done everyone proud. Thank you all.”
Plot twist! — Katlego Maboe returns as host of 'Tropika Island of Treasure'
Journalist
Image: Instagram/Katlego Maboe
