‘I wouldn’t want to kill him’: Flabba’s ex recalls the night she stabbed him

Sindisiwe Manqele, ex-girlfriend of the late Nkululeko “Flabba” Habedi, has opened up about the fateful night with the Skwatta Kamp member and her plans to divulge more details in a documentary.
She stabbed Flabba in the chest at his Alexandra, Gauteng home in 2015. She was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment for murder and was released on parole after serving half her sentence on May 24 this year.
“The parole board took into consideration that Ms Manqele has a positive support system. Her parole placement is in line with the Correctional Services Act, which determines the minimum period of sentence that must be served before consideration may be granted for possible placement,” said correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.
In a recent episode of Podcast and Chill, Sindisiwe recalled the night of the incident and the last moments before he died.
“We were drunk and tempers were high. We had gone out, got intoxicated and there was a bit of jealousy here and there from his side. You know, like these drunk fights? It just escalated because things were said. We were saying horrible things to each other and it took the wrong turn,” she said.
In a recent episode of Podcast and Chill, Sindisiwe recalled the night of the incident and the last moments before he died.
Sindisiwe said the incident was a mistake because she wouldn't have wanted to kill him.
“I stabbed him [on] the chest, once.” she said.
“I wouldn't want to kill him.”
Sindisiwe started dating the late rapper in 2006 and claimed they were set to traditionally get married months before the incident.
She is working as a legal intern while studying her law degree at the University of South Africa, a venture she said was inspired by her trial.
