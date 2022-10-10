Thandiswa Mazwai opens up about depression after the deaths of Busi Mhlongo and Hugh Masekela

Thandiswa Mazwai has opened up about how the deaths of legendary musicians Busi Mhlongo and Hugh Masekela affected her.
Busi died on June 15 2010 of breast cancer, while Hugh died at the age of 78 on January 23 2018 after a battle with prostate cancer.
In an interview with DJ Sbu and Paul Mnisi, the singer spoke about her close relationships with the two late stars, and their impact on her life and career when teaching her the history of music.
“Bra Hugh and Mam Busi's capacity to love and give of themselves, that's the thing you want to learn. You could be good at what you do, but if you don't have the capacity to have an open heart for people to feel loved in your presence, for me that would be the first commandment, where people feel safe in your presence.”
Thandiswa said their deaths had pushed her into a deep state of grieving.
“Mam Busi's passing felt like a total annihilation. I lost my mother and Mam Busi became my second mother. I learnt so much just listening to Mam Busi's voice. Watching her was like a sermon. I experienced a serious depression after Mam Busi died. I kind of went into this sadness where I wasn't able to bring out my voice.
“These were my friends, these are feet I got to wash, some of them literally. I literally washed Mam Busi's feet. I had such a blessing to be friends with my heroes. They were such beautiful human beings.”
Watch the full interview below:
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Thandiswa Mazwai
When penning a tribute to Busi on social media, Thandiwa said she longed for her.
“She was my industry mom/my mentor/a master. Doing one of her songs is always daunting because I love her and want to make her proud. I miss her terribly in the flesh but she is always with me in spirit. We are all eternally grateful for the music and energy she brought to our lives and time,” she wrote.
Speaking to TimesLIVE after Hugh's death, Thandiswa shared a tribute to the late star, recalling her fondest moments with him.
“Uncle Hugh was all about creating special moments. He used to say he is the luxury grandad. Every special memory has a meal, exceptional wine and incredible conversation. I guess my fondest memory would have to be when I met him at the age of 14.”
