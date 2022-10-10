‘I’ve survived to tell my story’: Zodwa Wabantu on her alleged ‘11 abortions’
Zodwa Wabantu left viewers of her reality show shocked when she claimed to have had 11 abortions since she became sexually active.
The entertainer divulged the information in her reality show during Saturday night’s episode when she was being instructed to perform a sacred cleansing ritual to acknowledge her unborn children...
‘I’ve survived to tell my story’: Zodwa Wabantu on her alleged ‘11 abortions’
Journalist
Zodwa Wabantu left viewers of her reality show shocked when she claimed to have had 11 abortions since she became sexually active.
The entertainer divulged the information in her reality show during Saturday night’s episode when she was being instructed to perform a sacred cleansing ritual to acknowledge her unborn children...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure